‘Dedicated his life to honor God’: Teen athlete crushed to death in elevator

SNELLVILLE, Georgia (WJW) – Coaches at Georgia Knights Prep Academy are raising money for funeral costs for a teen athlete.

JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died in an elevator accident on September 1st.

According to KMOV, McFarland and his teammates were staying in student housing and headed to practice.

The group got on the building’s elevator. Witnesses told KMOV the elevator went into freefall as McFarland was trying to exit it, trapping, and crushing him.

McFarland was trapped there for nearly an hour.

He died at the hospital.

“JauMarcus was a wonderful teammate who touched the lives of those around him. We are at a loss and his family in Missouri is utterly devastated,” wrote Georgia Prep Sports Academy in a GoFundMe page set up to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

“JauMarcus dedicated his life to honor God in all things,” they said.

KMOV reports the elevator was overdue for inspection by more than a year.

In a statement, the property manager wrote:

“…the weight capacity of the elevator was 3000 lbs. — but the 16 young athletes who were inside the elevator when this occurred pushed that limit to nearly 4000 lbs. Unfortunately, this appears to be what started the domino effect of events leading to the unfortunate death of this young man. This is a horrible tragedy, and it deeply saddens us all that this has happened.”

The incident remains under investigation.

You can donate to the memorial fund here.