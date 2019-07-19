Deer crashes wedding proposal, stays for photos

SAGATUCK, Mich. (WTVO) — A man’s wedding proposal to his girlfriend was made even more memorable when a whitetail deer crashed the big moment and then hung around a bit to be featured in the engagement pictures.

Photo: Annabelle Clark via MLive.com

Mlive.com reports that Jakob Lee, 25, was in the process of getting down on one knee to propose to 23-year-old Colbie Wakeley in Sagatuck Dunes State Park when the deer walked up to them.

Photo: Annabelle Clark via MLive.com

“We went to take pictures inside the candlelit heart. That’s when the deer came up to us. He just started smelling the candles,” said Jakob and Colbie.

Officials believe the deer to be the same animal that visited swimmers on the beach on July 6th. Wildlife officials are said to be monitoring the deer due to the safety risk, and are considering relocating it.

Jakob and Colbie say the deer will be their ring-deer instead of ring-bearer.

“He just wanted to tell us congratulations. As my friend put it hilariously: Oh, deer! You’re engaged.”