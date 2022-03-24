DALLAS (KDAF) — A deleted scene from The Batman starring Robert Pattinson has been released on Twitter for the world to see, giving us a more in-depth look at this movie’s Joker, played by Eternals star Barry Keoghan.

If you saw the movie, the original cut of the film did feature this character near the end of the film, however, this new deleted scene gives this character five minutes of extra screen time and a closer look at the design of this Joker.

The film’s director Matt Reeves has talked about the design of this joker in interviews, saying that the inspiration for his iteration of the Joker goes all the way back to 1928’s film The Man Who Laughs.

Being that this film is set two years after Bruce Wayne dawns the cape and cowl, this Joker is not the fully realized Joker that we have seen from past iterations. Rather, at this stage in Batman’s career, Joker is just referred to as a serial killer with visible scarring and disfiguration, giving him a permanent smile.

In the deleted scene, Joker says, “It’s almost our anniversary, isn’t it?” Hinting a possible backstory? What heinous crime has this person committed to catch Batman’s attention and throw him in Arkham Asylum?

It’s all speculation for now. Matt Reeves has said that we do not know when we will return to this character.

To watch the deleted scene, click here. Let us know what you think on social media!