Delhi man wanted for shooting at Grambling State University, injuring 1 and killing another

LINCOLN PARISH, LA (KTVE/KARD)— Louisiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jatavious Carroll, a.ka. “Rabbit”, 18 of Delhi. Carroll is believed to be the suspect in the shooting that occurred on Grambling State University campus on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Jatavious Carroll, aka “Rabbit”

The shooting injured a 16-year-old juvenile of Rayville and led to the death of Damarius Murphy, 19 of Rayville.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Carroll on one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder and Possessing a Firearm/Weapon on School Property.

Louisiana State Police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Carroll to contact LSP Troop F at 318-345-0000 or your local law enforcement agency.