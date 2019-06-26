Delta offering waivers for flights to Dominican Republic

(WRIC) — Delta Air Lines is letting some passengers traveling to the Dominican Republic opt-out of their booked trips following the deaths of 10 American visitors.

WPVI reports that passengers have to re-book their flights to Punta Cana before Nov. 20 or get credit to fly somewhere else.

Delta will work with passengers on a case-by-case basis for other destinations in the Dominican Republic.

Other airlines who will work with passengers include Jet Blue and Sun Country Airlines.

At least 10 American visitors have died there within the last year, but the causes are not entirely clear.