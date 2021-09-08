Democrats say $3.5T spending plan includes childcare relief

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Despite a record 10.9 million jobs available in the U.S., many Americans aren’t returning to work. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi believes there is a reason women aren’t going back.

“Largely, women have borne the responsibility of being caregivers at home,” said Pelosi.

The pandemic reduced the availability of affordable childcare — something that was already out of reach for many families. Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) said childcare “can take as much as a third to a half of a person’s income.”

Chu said Democrats’ $3.5 trillion proposed spending package would provide huge relief to those families.

“We want affordable, high-quality childcare and that’s what’s preventing many people from going back to work,” said Chu.

The Democrats’ proposal would cap childcare costs at 7% for low and middle-income families and would provide paid family leave and free universal pre-K. It would also extend the child tax credit. Democrats say these measures will help families financially and get people back to work.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said instead of spending trillions, the federal government needs to have better economic and industrial policies “that allow us to be a country that is producing good-paying jobs so that people aren’t actually paying more for childcare than… what they’re making.”

Large portions of the spending package are in jeopardy because moderate Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin also oppose the high price tag.