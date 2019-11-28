Denmark court finds 3 men guilty for buying drones for IS

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Copenhagen court has found three men guilty of helping a terror organization by buying drones and components on behalf of the Islamic State group. The items were meant to be used in combat actions in Syria and Iraq.

The Copenhagen City Court said Thursday that the men, two of whom are Danish citizens, bought hobby planes, drones and thermal cameras as well as components, tools and accessories in Denmark between 2013 and 2017. The items were shipped to IS.

All were cleared of terror charges and face prison terms of up to six years. Sentencing is expected next month.

The identities of the men, who claimed their innocence, were not released by the court.