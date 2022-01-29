WARNER ROBINS, Ga, (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies in middle Georgia have arrested a woman they say stole lottery tickets after others shot and mortally wounded a clerk.

Houston County Sheriff’s Capt. Jon Holland says deputies arrested 43-year-old Lakiesha Deshawn McGhee, of Bonaire, on Monday.

He says evidence shows McGhee stole lottery tickets from the same office at the Warner Robins business where clerk Sabrina Renee Dollar lay dying.

McGhee is charged with theft by taking and tampering with evidence and remains jailed in Houston County.

McGhee is not accused in Dollar’s death.

Video shows three unknown gunmen also robbed McGhee before shooting Dollar.