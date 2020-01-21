Deputies: Worker fatally stabs Trump-loving boss in fight

In this Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, booking photo provided by the Orange County Sheriff’s office is Mason Toney. Toney, 28, was charged with first-degree murder for the killing of his boss, William Knight, on Monday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Co-workers told investigators that Toney and Knight were friends outside of work despite their political differences. (Orange County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Deputies in Florida say a worker fatally stabbed his Trump-supporting boss at a highway construction site and placed an American flag next to the body after they got into an argument.

Mason Toney was charged with first-degree murder for the killing of William Knight on Monday.

Co-workers told investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office that Toney and Knight were friends despite their political differences.

The arrest affidavit says co-workers described Knight as “pro-Donald Trump,” while co-workers described Toney as “anti-government.”

An arrest affidavit says Toney jumped in a truck and took off after the stabbing. He was apprehended several hours later.