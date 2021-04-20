Derek Chauvin found guilty in death of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS– The jury announced a verdict at the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd as guilty on Tuesday.
Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a former officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
The jury deliberated over parts of two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.
Chauvin’s bail was revoked, and he was remanded to custody.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)