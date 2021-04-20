Derek Chauvin found guilty in death of George Floyd

This file photo provided by the Ramsey County, Minn., Sheriff’s Office shows former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who was arrested Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter and jury selection in his trial begins Monday, March 8, 2021. (Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

MINNEAPOLIS– The jury announced a verdict at the murder trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd as guilty on Tuesday.

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a former officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The jury deliberated over parts of two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

Chauvin’s bail was revoked, and he was remanded to custody.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)