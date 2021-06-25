Derek Chauvin sentenced to more than 22 years in prison for death of George Floyd

In this image from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as the verdict is read in his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool)

MINNEAPOLIS– A judge in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Friday sentenced former police officer Derek Chauvin to 22 1/2 years in prison (270 months) for the death of George Floyd.

The sentence was announced shortly after hearing statements from Floyd’s family, as well as from the prosecution in Chauvin’s case.

Floyd’s family asked for a maximum punishment in the sentencing phase of the case.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for up to 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old man said that he couldn’t breathe before he eventually went limp.

A Minnesota sentencing guideline called for 12 1/2 years, but the judge agreed with prosecutors ahead of Friday’s proceedings that there were aggravating circumstances that could justify a heavier punishment.

