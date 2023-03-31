TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was quick to share his reaction after former President Donald Trump was indicted on criminal charges following an investigation related to hush money payments he allegedly made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

About an hour after the news broke, DeSantis put out a statement on Twitter, calling the charges “un-American.”

“The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head,” DeSantis said. “The [billionaire donor George] Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney [Alvin Bragg] has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent.”

Trump, a Florida resident, may need to be extradited from Palm Beach if he doesn’t surrender to face criminal charges.

The governor previously said he wouldn’t interfere with Trump’s potential extradition, saying he had ” no interest in getting involved in some type of manufactured circus by some Soros DA” and had “real issues” to deal with in Florida.

In his statement Thursday, DeSantis said the state would “not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda.”

