DNA test reunites mother and daughter after 55 years apart

WICHITA, Kansas – Fifty-five years ago, Lennie Castaneda, of Wichita, gave her daughter up for adoption. It would be the last time she saw her for decades.

“I made the decision because I felt as a single mother back in that particular era, I could not have done for her what an adoptive parent could do,” Castaneda said.

On Saturday, the pair reunited at a hotel in Kansas and were overcome with emotion.

Teresa Miller, of Rochester, New York, found her biological mother through a 23andMe DNA test. She shared 28 percent of her DNA with Castaneda’s other daughter, Michelle Bradbury, of Scarborough, Maine.

The daughters figured out that they shared the same mother and decided to schedule a date for everyone to meet.

“We just kind of moved toward making this day happen,” said Bradbury.

The pair is looking forward to catching up after so many years and says they will keep in contact from now on.

Watch the video above to see their emotional reunion.

(Video from ksn.com)