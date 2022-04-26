WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AP) — An Air Force major general in Ohio who was convicted on one of three specifications of abusive sexual contact allegations has been told he will receive a reprimand and must forfeit $10,910 of monthly pay for five months.

Maj. Gen. William Cooley was found guilty Saturday in what was the first-ever military trial of an Air Force general.

The weeklong court-martial at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio had three specifications, one accusing Cooley of a forcible kiss and two alleging forcible touching in 2018.

The 56-year-old Cooley was convicted of the forcible kissing specification but acquitted of the other two.