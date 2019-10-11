Doctors issue new guidelines for treatment of childhood ADHD

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford physicians are receiving new guidance on how to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), which affects one in ten children nationwide.

The American Academy of Pediatrics released the guidelines last week, which includes suggestions that kids with ADHD be screened for mental illness.

Beyond that, treatment recommendations didn’t change much:

Children older than five should be put on medication as soon as they are diagnosed, the guidelines state. Children younger than five should start with behavioral treatment first.

Doctors say that starting treatment early is the key to living a successful life.

“It’s a chronic condition, so we need to address it as young as we can,” said Dakota Felckowski, APRN at Swedish American Hospital. “Going forward, this could create problems for them into adulthood, into college years, when, maybe, they don’t have the impulsivity [sic] or the hyperactivity, but they are not able to pay attention.”

Medication can come with side effects that include: loss of appetite, headaches, and abdominal pains.