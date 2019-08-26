Dog found with mouth duct taped shut, throat cut in Ohio

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — A dog found was found this month with duct tape around its muzzle and its throat, officials in Butler County, Ohio said on Monday. The dog is recovering and sheriff’s deputies are searching for the person who did it.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said in a press release that the dog was discovered last Saturday by a person walking on the side of the road in the 5000 block of Trenton Franklin Road in Madison Township.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian, where a chip was located on the animal.

The chip came back registered to Heart Rescue in Cincinnati. Heart Rescue said it adopted out the dog in 2011. That information was added to the investigation.

“This is appalling,” Butler said. “Words cannot describe the disgust I’m feeling right now. We will work diligently to find who did this and seek justice.”

The Butler County Sheriff’s Department Dog Warden is investigating the case as animal cruelty. The warden asked for the public’s help in identifying the dog and finding its owner. Anyone with information can contact the sheriff’s office at 513-785-1000.

(WCMH/nbc4i.com contributed to this report)