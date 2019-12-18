Dog who has spent entire 7-year life at Arkansas humane society still looking for loving home

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WREG) — A 7-year-old dog named Scout has, until recently, only known the staff at the Humane Society of the Delta. Now they’re trying to get Scout a home for the holidays.

Scout recently found the loving arms of foster mom Andrea Denk and her son Eddie.

The Denks, from Russellville, Arkansas, fell in love with Scout when they visited the humane society in Helena-West Helena.

“We found out he loves kids, he loves adults, and he loves sitting on the sectional,” Andrea Denk told WREG. “He’s been working on his leash manners, but he’s very easygoing. He’s just happy.”

The Denks will care for Scout until someone decides to adopt him, but fostering allows dogs who have only known a shelter to let their personalities come out.

“He’s always been sweet and always been loving,” said Rita Merritt with the Humane Society of the Delta. “When our foster took Scout home, she just couldn’t believe it be cause he transitioned so well, but he’s a sweetheart.”

Seven years in the shelter seems long, but there are some dogs that have called the Humane Society of the Delta home even longer. It is a no-kill shelter, so dogs and cats can stay until they’re adopted.

“We have between 250 and 275 dogs,” Merritt said. “We have over 50 cats. Mainly it’s because people won’t spay and neuter. We need a spay and neuter clinic so badly.”

Staff members said there is a crisis in Phillips County involving abandoned and abused animals, like Isaac, who was brought from near-starvation to being a loving dog looking for a good home,

“If more people would foster, I feel like at least half of them would already have permanent homes because once they fall in love with them, they can’t let them go,” Merritt said.