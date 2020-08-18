Dome Fire scorches 40K acres in Mojave National Preserve at California/Nevada border

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fire burning near the Nevada-California border has grown to 40,000 acres and crews are working from the ground and air to contain the blaze, according to social posts from Mojave National Preserve officials.

The Dome Fire started Sunday morning and grew rapidly to 16,000 acres and has since more than doubled in size. The Mojave National Preserve is about 70 miles from Las Vegas.

Cima Road, Ivanpah Road, Kelso-Cima Road and Morningstar Mine Road are all closed. If you’re traveling through on I-15, please detour through Baker. Kelbaker Road is open.

Teutonia Peak Trail and primitive campsites in the area are also closed and due to the shelter in place order, all visitor centers, campgrounds, pit toilets, the Lava Tube and the Zzyzx area are closed, according to the Mojave National Preserve. You can find updates on closures at this link.

#SBCoFD assisting @MojavePres @FireAviationNPS on a VEGETATION FIRE, Cima Rd. X Kelsocima Rd. 16000 acres, 1 Medic engine, 1 Brush Engine, 2 Brush Patrols, 1 Chief Officer. Rv pic.twitter.com/NEK7rzpjAx — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) August 16, 2020

(Information from 8NewsNow.com)