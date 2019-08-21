Domino’s employees chase down robber in New York

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — At 10:20 p.m. on August 20, Horseheads Police responded to a call to Domino’s Pizza on Grand Central Avenue for a reported burglary.

The suspect, 54-year-old Darryl Howard of Clarksville, Tennesee, had taken money from the register and fled the scene. Domino’s employees chased him to Catalpa Drive and held him down until police came.

Police recovered the stolen cash at the scene and Howard was taken into custody. Howard was sent to the Chemung County jail where he waits with bail set at $5,000.