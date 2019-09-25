Domino’s hiring garlic bread taste tester for $30/hr

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Domino’s announced that it is trying to hire a Chief Garlic Bread Taste Tester who will get paid $30 an hour for just 7.5 hours of work.

According to the job posting on LinkedIn, Domino’s seeks “someone a little bit crunchy, but mostly warm and soft on the inside to help taste test our World-Famous Garlic Breads.”

The following are some of the qualities they are looking for:

Never met a carb they didn’t like

Does not identify as a vampire

Understands the perfect ‘crunch to softness’ ratio

According to the job description, the taste tester will be working out of Domino’s headquarters in Brisbane, Australia.

To help accommodate the new employee, Domino’s says it will offer to pay for your return domestic flight and one night accommodation if you’re not located within driving distance.

Those interested in applying must do an online survey explaining in 200 words (or a 30-second video clip) why you’re the perfect person for the job.

The application deadline is Oct. 7.