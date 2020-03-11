Donald Trump endorses former TTU football coach for Alabama Senate

WASHINGTON D.C. — On Tuesday, President Donald Trump endorsed former Texas Tech University football coach Tommy Tuberville in the primary election for Alabama senate.
Tuberville is currently in a primary runoff election against Jeff Sessions, who served as the U.S. Attorney General from 2017 to 2018. Either Sessions or Tuberville will face incumbent Democratic senator Doug Jones in the November general election.
Sessions had previously served as a senator from Alabama from 1997 until he took the position as AG in 2017.
Tuberville served as the head coach of TTU football from 2010 to 2012.