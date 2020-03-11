Donald Trump endorses former TTU football coach for Alabama Senate

FILE – In this Nov. 18, 2016 file photo, Cincinnati coach Tommy Tuberville walks off the field after the team’s NCAA college football game against Memphis in Cincinnati. Tuberville is joining the Republican race to win back the Senate seat from Democrat Doug Jones in 2020. Tuberville is set to announce his candidacy Saturday, April […]

WASHINGTON D.C. — On Tuesday, President Donald Trump endorsed former Texas Tech University football coach Tommy Tuberville in the primary election for Alabama senate.

Tuberville is currently in a primary runoff election against Jeff Sessions, who served as the U.S. Attorney General from 2017 to 2018. Either Sessions or Tuberville will face incumbent Democratic senator Doug Jones in the November general election.

Sessions had previously served as a senator from Alabama from 1997 until he took the position as AG in 2017.

….(which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets. He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

Tuberville served as the head coach of TTU football from 2010 to 2012.