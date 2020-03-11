Donald Trump endorses former TTU football coach for Alabama Senate

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Alabama Senate_1554577941424

FILE – In this Nov. 18, 2016 file photo, Cincinnati coach Tommy Tuberville walks off the field after the team’s NCAA college football game against Memphis in Cincinnati. Tuberville is joining the Republican race to win back the Senate seat from Democrat Doug Jones in 2020. Tuberville is set to announce his candidacy Saturday, April […]

WASHINGTON D.C. — On Tuesday, President Donald Trump endorsed former Texas Tech University football coach Tommy Tuberville in the primary election for Alabama senate.

Tuberville is currently in a primary runoff election against Jeff Sessions, who served as the U.S. Attorney General from 2017 to 2018. Either Sessions or Tuberville will face incumbent Democratic senator Doug Jones in the November general election.

Sessions had previously served as a senator from Alabama from 1997 until he took the position as AG in 2017.

Tuberville served as the head coach of TTU football from 2010 to 2012.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar