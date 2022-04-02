CROSBY COUNTY, Texas — A Lubbock man was killed after being struck by a vehicle following a crash Friday morning in Crosby County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The incident occurred around 4:20 a.m. approximately 7 miles east of Crosbyton along US Highway 82.

DPS said the Hyundai Elantra was westbound on US 82 approaching a right curve.

The vehicle traveled straight through the curve and went into the grassy median. The driver took evasive action, traveled across both westbound lanes and then struck a guard rail. The vehicle came to rest partially in the shoulder and right-hand lane.

The driver got out of the car and was standing the left-hand lane when he was struck by a Dodge Journey.

DPS identified the victim as Austin D. Redder, 26, of Lubbock.