Dream job alert! Travel agency wants to hire Florida theme park tester

Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida (Abigail Nilsson/ABC via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – How does getting paid to ride rollercoasters for three whole weeks in the sunshine state of Florida sound? The job of a lifetime is up for grabs!

Ocean Florida, a United Kingdom travel agency, is hiring an official theme park tester.

The company’s goal is to find out which of the state’s many theme parks is best for visitors.

The tester will account for wait times, food, and hospitality. He or she must keep a daily video diary and share their experiences on Instagram.

The gig pays $4,000 and includes travel and in-park expenses. There is even an option to bring a friend along for the fun.

You can apply online at the Ocean Florida website here.