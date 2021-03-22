Dream job: California winery offers free rent, $10,000 a month

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A dream job just opened up in California’s wine country — and it comes with free rent.

A family-owned winery in Sonoma County wants to give one wonderful wine-enthusiast the chance to leave their normal job and break into the wine business.

Along with the free rent about an hour north of San Francisco, the lucky hire will get $10,000 a month.

“We have a job that will instantaneously catapult you into the wine stratosphere,” says Murphy Goode Winery. It’s “A Really Goode Job.”

Some of the job duties include:

Shadow winemaker Dave Ready Jr. and the winemaking team during harvest and assist in winery operations

Learn the growing and dynamic world of E-commerce

Work with teams to drive awareness and build demand for Murphy-Goode Winery

The winery is asking for video applications, and of course, applicants who are at least 21 years old.

“Applicants will be evaluated on role value, creativity and design, applicable experience and skill set,” the job description says.

The deadline is June 30, 2021. Find the application here.