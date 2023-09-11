(KTLA) – Drew Barrymore is in hot water after she announced the return of her daytime talk show amid the ongoing strikes in Hollywood.

On Sunday, the 48-year-old actress-turned-host made the announcement on Instagram and explained her choice.

First, she explained why she backed out of hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards this summer.

“I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television,” she wrote.

“It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers. And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show,” she continued, speaking of “The Drew Barrymore Show.” “However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me.”

“I own this choice,” she further explained. “We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real-time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience.”

She finished by saying she hoped for a resolution the strikes, and said she’d be starting the talk show’s fourth season with “astute humility.”

After making the announcement, Barrymore received immediate backlash in the post’s comments.

Actress Elizabeth Ho wrote, “I have always looked to you as someone in the industry (who) listens to others with respect, empathy, and kindness. And I am deeply saddened and disappointed to see that you have abandoned those qualities to put your name and your brand first. I hope you reconsider. United we stand, divided we beg.”

Comic and personality Loni Love chimed in, saying, “WGA is planning to strike your show Monday. Don’t understand (why) all talk shows are under a different tv contract.. also this infighting is what the AMTMP wants us to do… The fight is with studios not each other.”

WGA writers picketed in front of the show’s studios in New York City on Monday.

“The Drew Barrymore Show is a WGA-covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has and will continue to, picket-struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ is in violation of WGA strike rules,” WGA posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The “Never Been Kissed” star did receive some praise from fans, as well. “In my opinion, your show is really important to a lot of people and I think it’s great that you’re finding a way to come back,” wrote one commenter.

Barrymore’s show is filmed in New York City and debuted in 2020.