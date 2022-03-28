SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A driver crashed their car into a homeless encampment in Salem, Oregon, killing four people and injuring three others, including the driver.

Police arrested 24-year-old Enrique Rodriguez Jr. Sunday evening. Rodriguez was charged with four counts of first-degree manslaughter among other charges.

Authorities said the Salem Police Traffic Team believes “alcohol may have been a contributing factor.”

Police in Salem say the crash was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday.

Two people died at the scene and four people from the encampment were taken to Salem Health with life-threatening injuries.

Two of them died.

Officials have not released the conditions of those who remain hospitalized.