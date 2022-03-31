MCKEESPORT, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several western Pennsylvania middle school students were rushed to the hospital after eating drug-laced edibles, the school district said Thursday.

According to a statement from the South Allegheny School District, several students fell severely sick around 8:30 a.m. March 31. Ambulances were then called to the school to triage the students who ate the drug-laced edibles. The first responders recommended that the students be treated at the hospital.

While dealing with the sick children, the middle and high school classes were put in a “shelter in place” to keep the hallways clear for EMTs.

The school administration said in the statement that all affected students’ families were contacted and all middle school student’s bookbags and belongings were checked for drug paraphernalia.

There’s no word on how many students fell ill from the edibles, but school officials said an update will be released later if any new information becomes available.