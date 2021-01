ROCHETER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dunkin Donuts is going the extra mile to show its appreciation for frontline workers.

The company announced health care facilities will receive $5,000 in Dunkin gift cards for employees. Foodlink will also receive $2,500 in Dunkin gift cards for its staff and volunteers as well.

Dunkin also donated nearly 100 pounds of coffee to various organizations, helping those fighting against COVID-19.