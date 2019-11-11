Dunkin’ offers free doughnut to veterans, active military

(WWLP) – Dunkin’ nationwide will be offering a free doughnut to veterans and active duty military on Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, in addition to a free doughnut, the first 50 veterans and active military will receive a thank you card written by members of the community from A Millian Thanks.

A Millian Thanks is a nonprofit organization that supports active, reserve and veteran military by sending millions of letters of thanks and encouragement directly to service members. Dunkin’ will be donating $10,000 to this organization for ongoing support of their mission.

“We’re thrilled to partner with A Million Thanks and continue Dunkin’s longstanding history of supporting the brave men and women of our military. “We are honored to serve veterans and active duty military at Dunkin’ locations nationwide and at our military locations on bases around the world. Alongside our franchisees, some of which are veterans themselves, we look forward to welcoming members of our armed forces to Dunkin’ this Veterans Day and every day.” TOM MANCHESTER, DUNKIN’ BRANDS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF INTEGRATED MARKETING.

Dunkin' Doc: George After 25 years in the military, the mission to serve takes on a new meaning thanks to George Hart. Posted by Dunkin' on Sunday, November 10, 2019

Dunkin customers will also have the opportunity to add their own custom messages to digital cards on Dunkin’s Instagram page!