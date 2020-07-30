Dunkin’ to close 800 US stores as pandemic hurts sales

FILE- In this Jan. 30, 2019, file photo customers sit inside a Dunkin’ Donuts in New York. Dunkin’ Brands Inc. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, expects to close up to 800 underperforming U.S. stores this year as it tries to shore up its portfolio in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Around 450 of those stores are located within Speedway gas stations. Dunkin’ says closing the restaurants would allow their franchisees to reinvest in newer stores in higher-traffic areas.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Dunkin’ Brands Inc. expects to close up to 800 underperforming U.S. stores this year as it tries to shore up its portfolio in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 450 of those stores are located within Speedway gas stations. Dunkin’ says closing the restaurants would allow their franchisees to reinvest in newer stores in higher-traffic areas.

The 800 stores represent 8% of Dunkin’s U.S. footprint but just 2% of its sales. Dunkin’ says international franchisees may also close 350 low-volume stores abroad by the end of this year.

Dunkin’s sales dropped 20% in the second quarter to $287 million.

