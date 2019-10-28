During conference speech, Trump blamed Chicago police chief for crime problems

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Trump addressed our nation’s law enforcement at the International Police Chiefs Conference in Chicago Monday. The president signed an executive order aimed at ensuring law enforcement has the tools and training to protect our communities.



“We are condemning anti-police violence in all forms and we are giving you the support, resources and respect,” said President Trump.



During his speech to members of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, President Trump touted efforts to reduce violent crime. His administration said it’s already fallen 4.6% since 2016.

The president also blamed crime problems on opponents, including the Chicago Police Chief Superintendent, who skipped the event.



“And you know why? It’s because he is not doing his job,” said President Trump.



Critics said the president’s policies and rhetoric are part of the problem. Democrats want Congress and the White House to strengthen gun laws to help protect officers and communities.



“Gun violence is an epidemic,” said Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Illinois).



Congresswoman Robin Kelly represents Chicago and has sponsored a bill that would make it a federal crime to help someone who shouldn’t have a gun get one. But democratic efforts to pass gun laws have stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate.

The president says his executive order will establish a new commission to examine ways to take care of the nation’s law enforcement and the communities they serve.