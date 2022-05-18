EAST HAMPTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old man and his grandfather were arrested in East Hampton for manufacturing illegal AR-15 assault rifles, police said.

Clayton Hobby, 18, and Kerry Schunk, 64, were arraigned Tuesday after state prosecutors said an arsenal of weapons and ammunition was found in their home. Police believe Hobby was the one who illegally made “ghost gun” AR-15 assault rifles.

Investigators found a few of them in various stages of assembly, including one that was converted to shoot fully automatic. In addition to the rifles, three “ghost gun” polymer handguns and approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition were found.

Schunk went to East Hampton police to tell them about one of the guns which were made and asked if there was a way that that gun could be made legal or what he would have to do with it. Prosecutors said Schunk told police he would destroy the gun, but police later found it in a shed. Schunk’s attorney said he put it in the shed because he did not want it in his house.

In addition to the weapons, the state said Hobby had other items which were very concerning.

“He had a bulletproof vest, a manual which would tell him how to make poisons, how to make bombs,” prosecutor Jennifer Cooper said. “He had a black ski mask.”

“I think what’s concerning most is your client’s admission that he’s paranoid about guns,” Middletown Superior Court Judge Julia DiCocco Dewey said.

Photo courtesy East Hampton Police Department

Hobby was charged with three counts of possession of an assault weapon, three counts of criminal possession of a pistol criminal possession of ammunition, manufacturing of a machine gun, 15 counts of ossession of high-capacity magazines, and risk of injury.

Hobby is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Schunk was charged with three counts of conspiracy to commit possession of an assault weapon, three counts of conspiracy to commit criminal possession of a pistol, conspiracy to commit manufacture of a machine gun, conspiracy to commit criminal possession of ammunition, 15 counts of conspiracy to commit possession of high capacity magazines, and interfering with an officer.

Schunk posted a $25,000 bond and was released arraignment.

Both are due back in court on June 14.