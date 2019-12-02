Eight children dead in three separate vehicle drownings nationwide

OLATHE, Kan. (NEXSTAR) — At least eight children died during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in three separate vehicle drowning incidents, according to the nonprofit KidsandCars.org.

On Thursday November 28, a vehicle crashed into a pond in Belleview, Kansas, according to KSNT. The two adults in the vehicle escaped, but all four children died at the scene. The children were all under the age of 12.

On Friday November 29, a vehicle carrying seven children and two adults was swept away while attempting to cross a flooded creek in Gila County, Arizona. Four children and the two adults were able to escape. The Associated Press reported that the bodies of two children were located Friday, but authorities were still searching for a missing 6-year-old girl on Monday.

On Saturday November 30, a vehicle was swept off a bridge in Bolliger County, Missouri. The AP reported that two boys, aged 5 and 8, were killed in the incident. The driver and a 2-year-old escaped and were taken to hospitals.

“It is impossible to imagine what these families are going through after the tragic loss of their children,” KidsandCars.org founder Janette Fennell said.

KidsandCars.org said it is good to have an escape plan in advance before there is an emergency, and to have a keychain car escape tool.