Electrical issue in attic started house fire that killed 7

Officials from the Mississippi Fire Marshal’s office, confer outside the scene of a fatal fire on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 in Clinton, Miss. Authorities say a mother and her six children have been killed in the house fire in central Mississippi. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

CLINTON, Miss. (AP) — A house fire that killed seven people in Mississippi over the weekend was accidental and it was caused by an electrical issue in the attic, the state fire marshal said Monday.

“It also appears there were no working smoke alarms in the home,” said a news release from Mike Chaney, who doubles as fire marshal and state insurance commissioner. “Without smoke alarms, there was no early detection and it may have prevented the victims from getting out in time.”

Investigators from the fire marshal’s office believe metal bars on the home’s windows “played a small role in the deaths,” the release said.

A mother and her six children died in the fire early Saturday in the Jackson suburb of Clinton.

Officials identified the dead as: Brittany Presley, 33; Landon Brookshire, 15; Lane Presley, 13; Lawson Presley, 12; Grayson Presley, 6; Malcom Presley, 4; and Felicity Presley, 1.

The father, Jake Presley, tried unsuccessfully to save family members and suffered smoke inhalation, burns, cuts and bruises, said Clinton city spokesman Mark Jones.

Clinton has about 26,500 residents.

Brittany Presley was an elementary school teacher in another Jackson suburb, Canton.