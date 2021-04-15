Elementary school principal accused of sexually abusing at least 9 students

HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York elementary school principal accused of sexually abusing students was charged with a list of felony counts Wednesday night.

Northwood Elementary School principal Kirk Ashton is charged with multiple counts of inappropriate sexual conduct with students. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said nine male victims have come forward with offenses dating back several years.

Eight orders of protection were issued Wednesday. Ashton is being held on $500,000 cash bail, $1,000,000 bond.

Ashton was placed on administrative leave last week after New York State Police opened an investigation into the Hilton School District.

Here's Northwood principal Kirk Ashton being walked out of Greece Town Court moments ago after being arraigned on sexual abuse charges: pic.twitter.com/V21nD9h0U0 — Adam Chodak (@AdamChodak) April 15, 2021

Superintendent Casey Kosiorek sent a note to parents in the district Wednesday evening informing them of the charges against Ashton.

“I want to assure you that the District has been cooperating fully with the State Police,” he said. “Our primary concern is for our students.”

He said a crisis team is working to support students and staff, and counselors have been made available to students.

New York State Police scheduled a press conference Thursday morning to share more information about their investigation.