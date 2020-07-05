Elon Musk tweets support of Kanye West’s presidential candidacy

FILE – In this March 14, 2019, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla’s design studio in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is going on trial for his troublesome tweets in a case pitting the billionaire against a British diver he allegedly dubbed a pedophile. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

LOS ANGELES — Rapper Kanye West announced Saturday that he is running for president in 2020, and he already has a powerful man on his side. Shortly after West announced his intention to run, Elon Musk tweeted his support of West’s candidacy.

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

Musk, the founder of SpaceX, is worth $44.9 billion according to Forbes. The two men are friends, and West posted a picture of them together several days before he announced his intent to run.

Musk is not the only billionaire to tweet support of West, as Mark Cuban said that he’d rank West ahead of President Donald Trump on his ballot.