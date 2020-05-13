Emails: Trump nominee involved in shelving CDC virus guide

FILE – In this May 11, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the coronavirus during a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. A former chemical industry executive who Trump has nominated to become the nation’s top consumer safety watchdog was involved in sidelining detailed guidelines to help communities reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, internal government emails show. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former chemical industry executive nominated to be the nation’s top consumer safety watchdog was involved in sidelining detailed guidelines to help communities reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s according to internal government emails obtained by The Associated Press. And now, the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee is questioning the role played by nominee Nancy Beck in the decision to shelve the guidelines.

Beck isn’t a medical doctor and has no background in virology. President Trump has nominated Beck to lead the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The job requires Senate confirmation. She’s scheduled to appear before the committee this month.

