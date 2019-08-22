Employee charged in California hotel shooting threat

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Long Beach hotel worker who allegedly had an arsenal at his home has been charged with threatening a mass shooting at his workplace.

Thirty-seven-year-old Rodolfo Montoya of Huntington Beach was charged Thursday with two counts of criminal threats, one count of dissuading a witness and possession of an assault weapon.

It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

Police say Montoya, a cook at the Long Beach Marriott, was angry over a workplace issue and on Monday told a co-worker he was going to shoot other colleagues and people at the hotel.

Police say at Montoya’s home, they found a Colt AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, pistols and other rifles, tactical gear and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Montoya could face more than five years in prison if convicted.