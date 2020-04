In this Feb. 26, 2020 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the Brady press briefing room of the White House in Washington. America’s longest war may finally be nearing an end, after nearly two decades that outlasted two commanders in chief and is now helmed by a third. More than 18 years since the conflict began in response to the September 11, 2001, attacks, the United States and the Islamists it toppled from power in Afghanistan are poised to sign a peace deal on Saturday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON D.C. — On a conference call with major league sports commissioners Saturday, President Trump said he believes the NFL season should start on time, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

In conference call with major league sports commissioners on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he believes the NFL season should start on time in September, sources familiar with the call told @wojespn and me. More on call coming at https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2020

Nearly all sports have been shut down due to the novel coronavirus, and there is no current estimated date for them to restart.

The NBA was the first league to shut down on March 11 when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.