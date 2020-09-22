EVERYTHING NICE ABOUT PUMPKIN SPICE:
Lubbock, TX — With fall officially arriving this morning, for some it’s the most wonderful time of the year: Pumpkin Spice season. And if you are one of those people who want pumpkin spice in everything from your Oreos to your…pumpkin spice…here is some good news: The spices that are mixed together to make pumpkin spice each have their own health benefits. That’s right: Pumpkin spice is actually pretty good for you. The flavor is generally made up of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, cloves, and allspice. Cinnamon is thought to help control blood sugar levels, nutmeg has been used to treat many afflictions including cancer and kidney disease, but more research is needed. Ginger seems to be an effective treatment for nausea and morning sickness. Cloves are used to treat toothaches, and allspice is good for things like intestinal gas, diarrhea, flu and colds. And let’s not forget pumpkin. While it isn’t actually an ingredient in ALL pumpkin spice products, if it is used, you’re in luck. Pumpkin is high in vitamin A, which is good for your eyes, skin, and fighting infections.