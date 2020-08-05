Evidence of arson in Green Valley Ranch fire; toddler, child and 3 adults dead

DENVER — The Denver Fire Department said five people died in a house fire on Wednesday morning. An arson investigation was underway.

DFD said a toddler, a child and 3 adults died in the fire. Their identities had not been released at the time this article was published.

Three people jumped from the second story of the home and survived, according to DFD

Firefighters responded to 5312 North Truckee around 2:40 a.m., where they found a heavily involved fire, according to officials.

Fire investigators, along with Denver police, were working to determine what caused the fire. DPD says homicide investigators were also on scene.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

(KDVR contributed to this report)