Ex-cop in Taylor raid seeks partial media ban ahead of trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Attorneys for a former police officer involved in the raid that left Breonna Taylor dead want to ban news outlets from part of the jury selection process.

Former Louisville officer Brett Hankison is set to go on trial on wanton endangerment charges.

He was charged for shooting into neighboring apartments during the March 2020 raid. Individual juror questioning is set to begin on Feb. 1.

Hankison’s attorneys are asking a judge to bar the news media from that process.

They say jurors may fear that their identity could be exposed. Prosecutors are opposing the ban.

