Ex-Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano ditches Trump condo

Fox News senior judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano hosts the inaugural broadcast of “Liberty File” on the new streaming service Fox Nation, in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

(TheRealDeal) – Months after his exit from Fox News amid harassment allegations, Judge Andrew Napolitano is moving on from his condo at Trump International Hotel & Tower on Central Park West.

Napolitano, a former New Jersey judge and longtime legal analyst for the cable network, sold his apartment at the luxury condo and hotel building for $6.05 million, property records show.

The buyer was a shell company represented by attorney Daniel Akselrod. Napolitano bought the unit for $4.5 million in 2007, according to records. Susan James of Trump International Realty had the listing.

It’s been a turbulent few months for Napolitano, who parted ways with Fox News in August after being accused of sexual harassing “numerous” employees there, including a production assistant who sued the network over its handling of Napolitano’s alleged misbehavior.

He recently revived his television career as a legal analyst on the conservative cable outlet Newsmax TV, and has written a weekly column for Newsmax.com since 2015.

Exact figures vary, but the building features 156 residences and 186 hotel and commercial units, according to city records. Luxe touches include 10-foot-tall ceilings, marble baths and floor-to-ceiling windows. A restaurant by French culinaire Jean-Georges Vongerichten serves two-Michelin-star dishes off the lobby.Read more

In 1997, Trump converted the old Gulf and Western office tower on the property into its current hotel and condo layout. In an article about the opening, the New York Times called the sheen glass building “tinted, like Mr. Trump’s hair, an indefinable metallic hue.”

”It has the intimacy and privacy celebrities really want. It’s new, beautiful, bright, expensive, rich. Very 90’s. Everybody wants to be here,” Trump told the reporter.

Everybody, that is, except Napolitano.