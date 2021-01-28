Ex-Seahawks OT Chad Wheeler arrested for domestic violence

FILE – Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Chad Wheeler (75) is shown before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, in this Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, file photo. The Seattle Seahawks said Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, that offensive lineman Chad Wheeler is no longer a member of the team following his arrest last weekend for investigation of domestic violence. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

SEATTLE– Former Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Chad Wheeler was formally charged on Wednesday following his arrest for assault domestic violence, ESPN reported.

Wheeler was accused of choking his girlfriend twice until she lost consciousness.

Before the news broke Wednesday, the Seahawks said Wheeler, 27, was no longer with the team, according to ESPN.

In a statement released Wednesday, the Seahawks said: “The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence. Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team.”

Wheeler was arrested last Friday evening after reports of the assault, according to ESPN.

According to charging documents, the woman said when she regained consciousness after being choked a second time, Wheeler said to her, “Oh, you’re still alive.”

The 6-foot-7, 310-pound Wheeler also did not comply with officers’ commands when they arrived on scene to the point that at least one Taser application was used, according to ESPN.

“We encourage Chad to get the help he needs,” the Seahawks said in their statement, which also asked anyone experiencing domestic violence or mental illness to seek help.