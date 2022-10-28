GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WPIX) — Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Chris Redd was reportedly punched in the nose Wednesday evening outside a New York City comedy club.

Surveillance video from a neighboring business shows Redd walking down the sidewalk toward the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village when he is punched and collapses to the ground.

“He had his nose cracked — not broken, but split — and a lot of blood was coming out,” said Fabrizio Cavallacci, who owns Cafe Reggio next door, as well as several other neighboring properties.

Cavallacci said he was outside when the attack happened around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday and immediately heard the commotion.

“A whole bunch of people gathered there, and they really bashed the poor guy,” said Cavallacci. “He was really bleeding a lot.”

He said people immediately helped, and police officers were nearby.

“One of the managers, she was trying to stop the bleeding,” said Cavallacci. “Then, after an ambulance came … we took a pail of hot water to clean the sidewalk because it was really messy.”

Redd was reportedly taken to Bellevue Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Cavallacci said right after the attack, he watched two men wearing face masks run off down the street. He also said he’s noticed that crimes like these are happening more frequently.

“Here in this neighborhood, things like this happen pretty often,” said Cavallacci.

Redd’s scheduled Thursday night performances at the Comedy Cellar were taken down from his website, and the Comedy Cellar’s website did not list him in its nightly lineup. Neither the venue nor Redd’s representatives responded to requests for comment from WPIX.