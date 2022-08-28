PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An explosion at a Portland food cart pod shook at least a city block, shattering windows.

Portland Police and Portland Fire received multiple calls around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday reporting an explosion at the food cart pod near SW 5th Avenue and SW Harvey Milk Street.

Officials arrived and reported finding that an explosion had shattered a large number of windows in the block surrounding the pod.

Officers said they searched the area for anyone who may have been injured by the blast, but could not find anyone.

PPB’s Explosive Disposal Unit will be performing a sweep of the area for any other potential explosive devices after which investigators will take to the scene.

During the investigation, SW 5th Avenue will be closed from Oak Street to Washington Street and SW Harvey Milk St. will be closed from 4th Avenue to 6th Avenue.

Police ask anyone with information about the explosion to contact the Portland Police Bureau at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.

This is a developing story.