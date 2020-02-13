Explosions rock chemical plant; evacuation but no injuries

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — Several explosions rocked a chemical plant Thursday morning, blowing a hole in the roof and leading to an evacuation but injuring no one, authorities said.

Firefighters responding to a fire alarm went to the PCI Synthesis building in Newburyport, Massachusetts, around 4:30 a.m. They evacuated the building after hearing three explosions, Deputy Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury said.

There were three more explosions about 15 minutes later, including one that blew an 8-foot-wide hole in the roof, he said.

There were workers in the building at the time but no reports of injuries, authorities said.

A hazmat team was sent to the scene, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal said. The cause of the explosions is under investigation.

Three nearby businesses were closed for the day as a precaution, Bradbury said.

