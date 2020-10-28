ExxonMobil rolls out contactless pay-at-the-pump option

HOUSTON (CW39)– Over the past few years, consumers have started using mobile payment options like Apple Pay and Google Pay more often. Now, drivers will be able to use those contactless forms of payment at ExxonMobil stations across the country.

The new payment system uses Near Field Communication technology and QR codes. Essentially, you can walk up to the pump and touch your phone near either the Apple Pay or Google Pay tag near the top right-hand corner of the pump. From there, the number of the pump you are on will pop up on your phone and you will be able to use your fingerprint or slide over and confirm the payment.

By the end of 2020, more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations across the country will have this technology. It was rolled out in Houston recently and is already available at around 300 locations in the Houston area.

Eric Carmichael, the Global Commercial Marketing Manager for ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants, explains more about the new technology and demonstrates how it works in the video below.

Carmichael explained the company was already working on this technology when COVID-19 hit, but were able to speed up the process as more consumers are concerned with safety around high touch surfaces. Currently, around 20% of sales inside the gas stations happen through mobile payment technology, so they wanted to be able to provide that option at the pumps as well.