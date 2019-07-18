Faceapp goes viral with aging feature

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Want to know what you’ll look like when you’re older?

There’s an app for that it’s called Faceapp.

This app came out back in 2017 but it’s making headlines again because its aging game is on point.

So how does it work?

Well, the app uses neural networks — a type of artificial intelligence — to edit the photos.

And it can do more than just age you.

You can also use the app to put a smile on your face, make you look younger, or swap your gender.

However, new concerns arose Thursday after multiple reports claimed FaceApp’s developers are located in Russia.

Forbes was among those to report that while the app’s creators are in Saint Petersburg, Russia, the servers for the stored photos are located in the United States.

That still raises privacy concerns, however, as it’s widely believed the Russian developers behind FaceApp have direct access to the photos that are being uploaded in countless amounts this week.

FaceApp is actually several years old but recently saw a major resurgence thanks to celebrities using it on social media.