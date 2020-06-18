Facebook announces new political ad block feature

A picture taken on November 20, 2017 shows logos of US online social media and social networking service Facebook. / AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCE (Photo credit should read LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images)

MENLO PARK, California — Facebook and Instagram revealed a new feature that will allow users to block political ads on their feeds.

According to a news release from the company, users will be able to find the block political ads feature in a new section called the voting information center.

Facebook said the tool will be available to users in the United States within the next few weeks, and it will allow users to block political commercials, as well as see who is behind them.

The tool features a spend tracker so voters can see how much political advertisers are paying for the ads, according to the company release.

Facebook has received significant criticism for its editorial policies regarding allowing misleading political claims on the platform.

The company said it is hoping this move will provide more transparency.

CNN Newsource contributed to this article.

